Seaspan Corporation (SSW) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 2,301,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,223,140 shares.The stock last traded at $7.23 and had previously closed at $7.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Seaspan Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -29.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Seaspan Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seaspan Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Seaspan Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Seaspan Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Seaspan Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Seaspan Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

The company’s market cap is $868.46 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

In related news, CEO Gerry Yougui Wang sold 634,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $4,728,976.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,042,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,219,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSW. Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seaspan Corporation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Seaspan Corporation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Seaspan Corporation by 25.5% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 21,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaspan Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Seaspan Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaspan Corporation

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships.

