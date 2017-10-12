Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

Seaport Global Securities restated their sell rating on shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC set a $10.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.66.

WPX Energy (NYSE WPX) opened at 11.10 on Monday. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The firm’s market cap is $4.42 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 199.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WPX Energy will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 257.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 939,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 676,696 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

