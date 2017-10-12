Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 103,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

