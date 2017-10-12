Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Seagate Technology PLC were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Philip G. Brace bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $33,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,585.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,603 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 81.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/seagate-technology-plc-stx-shares-bought-by-albion-financial-group-ut.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark Co. cut Seagate Technology PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Seagate Technology PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology PLC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, FBN Securities cut Seagate Technology PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Seagate Technology PLC Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.