Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Seadrill Ltd (NASDAQ:SDRL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.35. Seadrill shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,109,543 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

The stock’s market capitalization is $157.13 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Seadrill by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,089,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Seadrill by 2,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,597,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,556 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Seadrill by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 396,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Seadrill by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,128,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

