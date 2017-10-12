Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in the 1st quarter worth about $1,893,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,967 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up previously from $149.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.28.

In related news, President Matt Maddox sold 42,900 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.44, for a total value of $6,153,576.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 350,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,288,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 21,451 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $3,080,792.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,443 shares in the company, valued at $32,090,883.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,351 shares of company stock worth $9,621,369. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 165.77% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

