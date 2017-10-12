Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.7% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 71.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,028,000 after buying an additional 122,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 12,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/scotia-capital-inc-boosts-stake-in-rockwell-automation-inc-rok.html.

In related news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,067,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,286 shares in the company, valued at $67,862,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,825 shares of company stock worth $10,917,484. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 13.04%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.