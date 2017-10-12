Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Position Trimmed by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Scientific Games Corp worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGMS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scientific Games Corp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games Corp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games Corp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games Corp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games Corp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Scientific Games Corp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Scientific Games Corp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scientific Games Corp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) opened at 45.70 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $4.09 billion. Scientific Games Corp has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post ($2.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle K. Mcdonald sold 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $82,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,173 shares in the company, valued at $276,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 68,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $2,643,198.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,691. Corporate insiders own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation is a developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the gaming, lottery and interactive gaming industries. Its segments include Gaming, Lottery and Interactive. Its portfolio includes gaming machines and game content, casino management systems, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games, server-based gaming and lottery systems, sports betting technology, lottery content and services, loyalty and rewards programs, interactive gaming and social casino solutions.

