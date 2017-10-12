Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,026,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,284,000 after buying an additional 10,341,993 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,148,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,627,000 after buying an additional 2,169,650 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,113,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,678,000 after buying an additional 437,897 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 27,158,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,920,000 after buying an additional 7,354,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,273,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after buying an additional 3,186,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE CVE) traded down 1.94% during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 404,199 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

