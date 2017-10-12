Sciencast Management LP Takes $211,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (UAA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,325,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) traded down 1.967% on Thursday, hitting $16.195. 831,761 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.783 and a beta of -0.02. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.24 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

