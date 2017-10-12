Sciencast Management LP Invests $179,000 in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE ATI) traded down 1.41% on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,925 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.58 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $880.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

