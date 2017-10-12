Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 31,634.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,588,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,647,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,268,000 after buying an additional 3,022,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,341,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after buying an additional 1,762,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,072,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after buying an additional 1,372,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 1,010,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE HLX) opened at 7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company’s market cap is $1.16 billion. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLX. Capital One Financial Corporation reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company set a $9.00 price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

