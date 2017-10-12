Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 37,273 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,273 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Simone Lagomarsino sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $226,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zareh Hovik Sarrafian purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $48,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ PPBI) opened at 40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $72.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-acquires-37273-shares-of-pacific-premier-bancorp-inc-ppbi.html.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.