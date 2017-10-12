Schneider Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Forestar Group Inc (FOR)

Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the quarter. Forestar Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Schneider Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schneider Capital Management Corp owned about 0.98% of Forestar Group worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,200.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE FOR) traded up 0.87% on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 187,326 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.84. Forestar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential and mixed-use real estate development company. The Company operates through three segments. The Real Estate segment secures entitlements and develops infrastructure on its lands, for single-family residential and mixed-use communities. The Mineral resources segment is focused on its owned oil and gas mineral interests through promoting exploration, development and production activities.

