Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Position in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 2,866.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,708,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,502,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,268,968 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 81,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy Corporation from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE DUK) opened at 86.39 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy Corporation news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,245.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

