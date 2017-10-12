ScanSource (SCSC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ScanSource earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7295028783693 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) opened at 44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post $3.07 EPS for the current year.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 44,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,967,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Reilly sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,943.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,397 shares of company stock worth $3,959,574. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

