Sasol Ltd. (SSL) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.78% of Sasol worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sasol by 20.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 11.5% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sasol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 11,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE SSL) opened at 28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.86. Sasol Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.591 dividend. This is a positive change from Sasol’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company’s operating business units include Mining and, Exploration and Production International.

