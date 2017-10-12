Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02), reports. Saratoga Investment Corp had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE SAR) opened at 21.1892 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.4194 and a beta of 0.48. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40.

Get Saratoga Investment Corp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Saratoga Investment Corp’s payout ratio is 121.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Issues Earnings Results” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/saratoga-investment-corp-sar-issues-earnings-results.html.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment Corp stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Saratoga Investment Corp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment Corp in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment Corp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment Corp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment Corp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Saratoga Investment Corp

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.