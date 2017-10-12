Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ryerson Holding Corporation alerts:

RYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE RYI) traded up 0.53% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 160,397 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $353.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $875.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.13 million. Ryerson Holding Corporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post $0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/ryerson-holding-corporation-ryi-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-strong-sell.html.

In other Ryerson Holding Corporation news, insider Michael Burbach bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,950 shares of company stock worth $130,716. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation by 31.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in Ryerson Holding Corporation by 104.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 26,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson Holding Corporation

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.