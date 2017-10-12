RTI Surgical (RTIX) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.06

News articles about RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RTI Surgical earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.5174685832637 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ RTIX) traded up 3.19% during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 102,909 shares of the company traded hands. RTI Surgical has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $286.31 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.25 million. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. RTI Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTI Surgical will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John N. Varela purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 47,998 shares in the company, valued at $232,790.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

