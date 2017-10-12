News coverage about Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royce Value Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0526562670992 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) opened at 16.00 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Get Royce Value Trust Inc. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royce Value Trust (RVT) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.37” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/royce-value-trust-rvt-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-37.html.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund invests primarily in small-cap securities. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes industrials, financials, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, consumer staples, real estate and telecommunication services.

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.