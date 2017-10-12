Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) (RBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc.

Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBS. BNP Paribas raised Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Royal Bank Scotland PLC (NYSE RBS) opened at 7.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $43.58 billion. Royal Bank Scotland PLC has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) (NYSE:RBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Scotland PLC will post ($14.00) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) by 24.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) by 259.2% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

