Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) (RBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) (NYSE:RBS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

RBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBS. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) by 83.9% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,268,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 578,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 439,887 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 705,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 232,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,638,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank Scotland PLC (RBS) opened at 7.35 on Thursday. Royal Bank Scotland PLC has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The firm’s market cap is $43.58 billion.

Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) (NYSE:RBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Royal Bank Scotland PLC (The) had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank Scotland PLC will post ($14.00) earnings per share for the current year.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

