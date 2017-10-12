Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278.60 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.65). Approximately 11,705,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,139,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.20 ($3.58).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBS. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 277 ($3.64) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.44) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 261.28 ($3.44).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.02. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 32.75 billion.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

