Royal Bank of Canada Sells 999,607 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 999,607 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.70% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $19,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCR. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Synchronoss Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) opened at 14.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.61. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

