BP plc (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reissued by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.57) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BP plc from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 485 ($6.38) target price on shares of BP plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.87) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 511.05 ($6.72).

Get BP plc alerts:

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) opened at 491.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 460.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 457.93. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 96.71 billion. BP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 432.15 and a 52 week high of GBX 521.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Sector Performer” Rating for BP plc (BP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-sector-performer-rating-for-bp-plc-bp.html.

In other BP plc news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £312.20 ($410.47).

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.