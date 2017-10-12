Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.75 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays PLC raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) opened at 48.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $1,058,382.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 748,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,853,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,733 shares of company stock worth $2,097,782 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 331.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

