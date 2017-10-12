Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $216.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $254.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ultimate Software Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) opened at 195.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.76 and its 200 day moving average is $204.96. The Ultimate Software Group has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $233.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $924,399.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $1,001,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,266.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 13,409.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,980 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 819.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,245,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,984 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 20,578.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,126,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,869,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,884,000 after acquiring an additional 180,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 196.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after acquiring an additional 145,372 shares during the period.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

