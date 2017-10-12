Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 13.33% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 108.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 103,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 301.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) opened at 21.30 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $153.96 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.26 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company’s manufacturing process involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.

