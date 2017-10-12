Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for XO Group, Inc. (XOXO)

XO Group, Inc. (NYSE:XOXO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

XOXO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.75 price target on shares of XO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of XO Group (XOXO) opened at 20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. XO Group has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $20.99.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. XO Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. XO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XO Group will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XO Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 81,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in XO Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,473,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in XO Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in XO Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in XO Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XO Group Inc is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters).

