Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Position Reduced by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,610,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $7,450,000. Finally, Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $960,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) traded up 0.49% during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,212 shares. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.50 and a 12 month high of $252.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.66. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post $9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura G. Thatcher sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.47, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,530 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

