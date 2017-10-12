Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 799.77 ($10.51).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 770 ($10.12) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 570 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($7.36) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,137 ($14.95) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Kevin Smith bought 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.65) per share, with a total value of £2,640.28 ($3,471.31). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 915 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £988.20 ($1,299.24). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,630.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) traded up 1.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 920.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,354 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 16.88 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 901.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 882.33. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 635.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 994.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

