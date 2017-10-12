Rollins (ROL) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Rollins (NYSE:ROL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rollins earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4115346646827 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Rollins (ROL) opened at 47.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.81 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider John F. Wilson sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $574,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

