Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 33,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP John W. Ketchum sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $4,411,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,385 shares of company stock valued at $9,314,382. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) opened at 149.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $151.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9825 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

