Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$40.00” Price Target for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) received a $40.00 price objective from Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Continental Resources (CLR) traded down 1.86% during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 938,843 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. The company’s market cap is $13.71 billion. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,376,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1,910.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

