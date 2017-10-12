Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Shares of Ecolab (NYSE ECL) traded up 0.77% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 240,539 shares. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $110.65 and a 12-month high of $134.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average of $130.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post $4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.57 per share, with a total value of $10,009,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 7,397 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $966,270.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2,154.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,032,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,454,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,370 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,555,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,590,000 after acquiring an additional 574,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,389,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Ecolab by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,406,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,247,000 after acquiring an additional 391,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

