Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

INCR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered INC Research Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered INC Research Holdings from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on INC Research Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered INC Research Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INC Research Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INC Research Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.22.

INC Research Holdings (INCR) opened at 54.75 on Monday. INC Research Holdings has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.76 million. INC Research Holdings had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that INC Research Holdings will post $2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other INC Research Holdings news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 42,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $2,499,400.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $491,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,503.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,321 shares of company stock worth $11,550,792 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in INC Research Holdings by 14.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in INC Research Holdings in the first quarter worth $115,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in INC Research Holdings in the second quarter worth $123,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in INC Research Holdings in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in INC Research Holdings in the second quarter worth $128,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

