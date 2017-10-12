Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GMS Inc. (GMS)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of GMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of GMS (NYSE GMS) traded down 1.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.48. 83,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 3.40. GMS has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $642.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.19 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $434,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,351,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Ross sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $65,854.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GMS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GMS by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in GMS by 386.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

