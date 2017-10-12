Robecosam AG Buys 96,322 Shares of Crane Company (CR)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Crane Company (NYSE:CR) by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the quarter. Crane makes up about 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.31% of Crane worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,117,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,871,000 after acquiring an additional 95,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $323,668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,772,000 after purchasing an additional 369,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,273,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 682,934 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crane news, Director E Thayer Bigelow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $442,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $701,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,630 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of Crane Company (NYSE CR) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,187 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.12. Crane Company has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $84.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Crane had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crane Company will post $4.48 EPS for the current year.

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

