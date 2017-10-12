Rio Silver Inc (RYO) Director Sells C$16,000.00 in Stock

Rio Silver Inc (TSE:RYO) Director Jeffrey Reeder sold 400,000 shares of Rio Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

Jeffrey Reeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Jeffrey Reeder sold 100,000 shares of Rio Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jeffrey Reeder sold 95,000 shares of Rio Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$4,750.00.

