Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Holds Position in Citigroup Inc. (C)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2,718.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,749,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,198,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,958,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,742,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,110,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,282 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,129,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $75.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE C) opened at 74.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $76.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

