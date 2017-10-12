Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP) PT Set at $20.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP) has been given a $20.00 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Rice Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE RMP) opened at 21.77 on Tuesday. Rice Midstream Partners has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Rice Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rice Midstream Partners will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 53.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 338.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 783,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 604,781 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,613,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 410,851 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $3,160,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 28.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,097,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,819,000 after acquiring an additional 468,864 shares during the last quarter.

About Rice Midstream Partners

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments are gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin.

