Rhumbline Advisers Has $276,000 Holdings in Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Advaxis worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ ADXS) opened at 4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Advaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company’s market cap is $174.53 million.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.27). Advaxis had a negative net margin of 655.66% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advaxis, Inc. will post ($2.23) earnings per share for the current year.

ADXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 1,239,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $5,477,807.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advaxis, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)-Listeriolysin O (LLO) cancer immunotherapies. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Lm bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins.

