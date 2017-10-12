Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Trecora Resources (TREC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Trecora Resources worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 25,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trecora Resources (TREC) opened at 12.70 on Thursday. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.65 million, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

TREC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Trecora Resources in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trecora Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $93,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 550,384 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

