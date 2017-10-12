Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings in the first quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings in the first quarter worth $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 71,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings by 16.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ CRBP) opened at 7.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The firm’s market cap is $356.56 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings had a negative return on equity of 107.10% and a negative net margin of 1,001.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.66) EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment.

