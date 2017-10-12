Rex Energy Corporation (REXX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company operating in the Illinois Basin, the Appalachian Basin and the southwestern region of the United States. The Company pursues a balanced growth strategy of exploiting its sizable inventory of lower-risk developmental drilling locations, pursuing its higher-potential exploration drilling and enhanced oil recovery projects, and actively seeking to acquire complementary oil and natural gas properties. “

Get Rex Energy Corporation alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rex Energy Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities set a $4.00 price objective on Rex Energy Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Rex Energy Corporation (REXX) traded down 2.39% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,636 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Rex Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $23.68 million.

Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.04. Rex Energy Corporation had a negative return on equity of 140.84% and a negative net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rex Energy Corporation will post ($3.69) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Rex Energy Corporation (REXX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/rex-energy-corporation-rexx-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rex Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rex Energy Corporation by 30,715.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Rex Energy Corporation by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 417,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 66,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

About Rex Energy Corporation

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rex Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rex Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.