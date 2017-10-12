Reviewing Vishay Precision Group (VPG) and Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Mettler-Toledo International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $232.41 million 1.37 $31.01 million $0.72 33.26 Mettler-Toledo International $2.61 billion 6.49 $631.03 million $16.26 40.57

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Precision Group. Vishay Precision Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 4.16% 7.25% 4.63% Mettler-Toledo International 16.60% 95.28% 19.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vishay Precision Group and Mettler-Toledo International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mettler-Toledo International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.97%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus target price of $581.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Vishay Precision Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages. The Company operates through three business segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. Its Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage operating segments. The Foil Technology Products segment’s brands include Alpha Electronics, Micro-Measurements, Powertron and Vishay Foil Resistors. The Force Sensors segment includes load cells and force measurement transducers that are offered as precision sensors for industrial and commercial use. The Weighing and Control Systems segment designs and manufactures systems that consists of load cells and instrumentation for weighing and force control/measurement for a range of uses, including on-board weighing and overload monitor systems. The segment’s brands include BLH Nobel, KELK and VPG Onboard Weighing.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications. The Company is also a provider of analytical instruments for use in life science, reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development, and process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes. In addition, the Company is also a supplier of end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical and other industries. The Company serves food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemicals and cosmetics companies, and the transportation and logistics industry, among others.

