Reviewing ViewRay (VRAY) and Thoratec (THOR)

Thoratec (NASDAQ: THOR) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Thoratec and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoratec 10.29% 8.02% 6.71% ViewRay -333.93% N/A -69.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of ViewRay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thoratec and ViewRay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoratec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ViewRay $18.41 million 19.84 -$43.16 million ($1.29) -4.80

Thoratec has higher revenue, but lower earnings than ViewRay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Thoratec and ViewRay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoratec 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 0 0 5 0 3.00

ViewRay has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.55%. Given ViewRay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Thoratec.

Summary

ViewRay beats Thoratec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thoratec Company Profile

Thoratec Corporation develops, manufactures and markets medical devices used for mechanical circulatory support for the treatment of heart failure patients. The Company’s products include ventricular assist devices (VADs), such as HeartMate II Left Ventricular Assist System (HeartMate II), HeartMate III Left Ventricular Assist System, Thoratec Paracorporeal Ventricular Assist Device (PVAD) and Thoratec Implantable Ventricular Assist Device (IVAD). For acute circulatory support, the Company’s product lines are CentriMag Acute Circulatory System (CentriMag) and for pediatric patients PediMag/PediVAS Acute Circulatory System (PediMag/PediVAS). HeartMate III, a centrifugal-flow, chronic, left ventricular assist system.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

