Reviewing The Joint Corp. (JYNT) and Its Rivals

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) is one of 49 public companies in the “Healthcare Facilities & Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare The Joint Corp. to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get The Joint Corp. alerts:

This table compares The Joint Corp. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio The Joint Corp. $22.97 million -$4.53 million -5.34 The Joint Corp. Competitors $5.55 billion $880.05 million 37.58

The Joint Corp.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Joint Corp.. The Joint Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of The Joint Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of The Joint Corp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Joint Corp. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Joint Corp. 0 0 4 0 3.00 The Joint Corp. Competitors 186 1262 1791 31 2.51

The Joint Corp. currently has a consensus price target of $6.15, suggesting a potential upside of 32.26%. As a group, “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies have a potential downside of 4.26%. Given The Joint Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Joint Corp. is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares The Joint Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Joint Corp. -48.08% -103.25% -42.06% The Joint Corp. Competitors 6.93% 0.33% 0.51%

Volatility & Risk

The Joint Corp. has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Joint Corp.’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Joint Corp. competitors beat The Joint Corp. on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention. The Company has approximately 310 franchised, company-owned, or managed clinics in operation in over 30 states. In addition to its approximately 310 operating clinics, the Company has granted franchises either directly or through its regional developers for an additional over 170 clinics. The Company offers a range of membership and wellness packages. Each patient’s records are digitally updated for ready retrieval in its data storage system by its chiropractors in compliance with various applicable medical records security and privacy regulations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.