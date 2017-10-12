Reviewing Multi-Fineline Electronix (MFLX) & Its Competitors

Multi-Fineline Electronix (NASDAQ: MFLX) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Circuits” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Multi-Fineline Electronix to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. alerts:

Multi-Fineline Electronix has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Multi-Fineline Electronix’s peers have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Multi-Fineline Electronix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Multi-Fineline Electronix N/A N/A 22.64 Multi-Fineline Electronix Competitors $619.23 million $157.39 million 18.63

Multi-Fineline Electronix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Multi-Fineline Electronix. Multi-Fineline Electronix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Multi-Fineline Electronix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Multi-Fineline Electronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Multi-Fineline Electronix Competitors 71 397 931 58 2.67

As a group, “Integrated Circuits” companies have a potential upside of 3.13%. Given Multi-Fineline Electronix’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Multi-Fineline Electronix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Multi-Fineline Electronix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Multi-Fineline Electronix -9.63% -10.97% -8.10% Multi-Fineline Electronix Competitors -7.63% -8.60% -2.87%

Summary

Multi-Fineline Electronix peers beat Multi-Fineline Electronix on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Multi-Fineline Electronix

Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, design and manufacture of flexible circuit boards along with related component assemblies. The Company provides flexible printed circuits and value-added component assembly solutions to the electronics industry. The Company provides its solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and to electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers. The Company offers products in a range of sectors, including smartphones, tablets, computer/data storage, portable bar code scanners, personal computers, wearables and other consumer electronic devices. The Company’s products include flexible printed circuits, flexible printed circuit assemblies and mechanical integration of flexible printed circuit assemblies. The Company has facilities in Irvine, California; Suzhou, China, and Singapore. The Company operates in the United States, China, Singapore and Other, which includes Malaysia, Korea and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.